NAZIRA: Residents of Geleky Village Suffer as Dilapidated Road Remains Neglected

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Even after 79 years of India's independence, residents of a village in Nazira constituency are still forced to travel on a severely damaged road, enduring immense hardship.

Despite repeated claims by the government about infrastructure development, the condition of a road in No. 2 Lahon village under the Simolubari area of Geleky, located along the Assam-Nagaland border in the 97 No. Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituency, tells a different story. The road becomes almost impassable with even light rainfall, turning into a muddy stretch that resembles a ploughed field.

As a result, daily commuting has become a nightmare for the local population, including school-going children and patients, who are compelled to suffer extreme difficulties. Locals have reportedly submitted several appeals over the years to the village panchayat, the area's MLA, and administrative authorities, urging them to repair and rebuild the nearly two-kilometre stretch. However, no significant steps have been taken so far to address the issue.

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