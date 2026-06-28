Assam: Villagers repair road in Bokakhat after official neglect

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The residents of Ward No. 6 under Rajabari Gaon Panchayat in the Bokakhat subdivision were compelled to repair their village road through voluntary community labour. The people of Bhakat Chapori village under Rajabari had been facing severe difficulties due to the poor condition of the road.

Despite repeatedly appealing to the concerned government authorities, the villagers received no response or assistance. Before the elections, the local MLA and ministers had walked along this very road during their campaign visits. However, after the elections, the road remained unrepaired. Large potholes on the road have frequently caused both minor and major accidents. Students also face significant difficulties travelling to school.

As they received no support from the authorities, the villagers finally decided to take matters into their own hands. Using their own money, they purchased stone and sand and organized a voluntary labour campaign to repair the road themselves.

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