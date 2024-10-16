Assam to Celebrate Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah From November 3

New Delhi: Addressing the DC and senior officials through a video conference from Delhi, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that the Government will celebrate Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah from 3 to 9 November across the state.

“The Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah will be an opportunity to celebrate Assamese, the Lingua Franca of Assam as well as all other languages of the state. In Barak Valley, Baksa, Chirang, Karbi Anglong, Bengali, Bodo, Karbi and other languages will be celebrated too,” mentioned a statement.

A video conference was held by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma with the Minister for Education, Dr. Ranoj Pegu the Chief Secretary, senior officials and DCs at the conference room of Assam House here on Wednesday afternoon. Addressing the senior officials, Chief Minister Sarma called for the celebration of the week-long event in an organised manner by involving civil society organisations, government and private educational institutions, NGOs, clubs, Bihu and puja committees, literary organisations, government departments and undertakings.

The Chief Minister clearly spelt out that the celebrations should be in all languages of Assam and not confined to the Assamese language alone, although recognition of Assamese as a classical language by the Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre is also a part of the celebrations.

The Chief Minister asked the DCs to take the initiative to rope in the civil societies for the successful celebration of the Bhaxa Gaurav Saptah by holding seminars, workshops, discussions, quizzes, essays and other competitions. The CM made it clear to the DCs that the celebrations would be purely a civil society initiative with the government bearing no expenses for holding the same.

"The upcoming celebration will be an opportunity to express gratitude to everyone who has contributed to enriching the Assamese language dating back to the 4th Century, It will also be an opportunity to express gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving recognition to Assamese as a classical language," quipped Chief Minister Sarma.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to collect the letter of gratitude to the Prime Minister signed by different organisations and individuals across the state to be forwarded to the PMO either through post or through Assam Bhawan. The Government of Assam also plans to bring out a booklet and other publications to mark the week-long event.