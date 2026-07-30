Assam: VK-NRL Hospital organised free medical camps and flood-relief distribution in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Vivekananda Kendra Numaligarh Refinery Limited (VK-NRL) Hospital on Wednesday organised two free mobile medical camps in the flood-affected areas of Namti Ali under Gaurisagar and Sundarpukhuri Kalita Gaon of Nazira in Sivasagar district.

The special medical camps were conducted to safeguard the health of flood-affected people and provide immediate assistance. The camps offered free medical consultations, essential medicines, basic blood tests, nutritional counselling by a dietitian, and other primary healthcare services.

In addition, relief materials were distributed among flood-affected families in the Namti Ali area of Nazira. The relief items included new clothes, food packets, candles, sanitary napkins, ORS packets, bleaching powder, and phenyl to help meet their immediate needs and maintain proper hygiene during the flood situation.

Also read: Sivasagar Administration Asks 10-Day Extension Of Summer Vacation For Flood-Hit Region