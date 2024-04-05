Assam: Voter awareness programme organized at Bajali

PATHSALA: In order to generate awareness an art and poster making competition was organized in BHB, Sarupeta, College on Thursday on the Theme “My Vote My Voice” under SVEEP initiative of the District Election Office, Bajali. Further, a pledge has been taken by the students with a view to encourage active electoral participation.

Sanjukta Parashar got first prize, Bobi Deka second and Simanta Karmakar got third prize in the drawing competition while in poster making competition Rahul Bayan got first prize, Janmani Das and Anamika Talukdar got second prize while Subham Karmakar got third prize.

On Wednesday, as a part of voter awareness programme, among newly-enrolled voters, an art and poster-making competition was organized by IQAC, Nirmal Haloi College and NSS Cell, Nirmal Haloi College under the aegis of Bajali district administration. Parishmita Tahbildar got the first prize, Arindam Sandilya got the 2nd Prize, and Fulumoni Devi, & Prashanta Seal, got third prize jointly in the competition.

Also Read: Assam: Eight police officers honoured in Sonitpur district

Also Watch: