Mizoram Lok Sabha Elections: Police Officer Dies While On Duty in Vangchhia

AIZAWL: In tragic incident, a police officer passed away on Friday while he was stationed at Vangchhia in Mizoram on election duty for the Lok Sabha polls.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Lalrinpuia, personnel from the Second Battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion.

Lalrinpuia, a resident of Kawlkulh village in Khawzawl district was statiobed at Vangchhia Primary School for election duties.

The unfortunate incident occurred at 5 am when his fellow polling officers tried to wake him only to discover him deceased on his bed.