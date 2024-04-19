Mizoram Lok Sabha Elections: Police Officer Dies While On Duty in Vangchhia
AIZAWL: In tragic incident, a police officer passed away on Friday while he was stationed at Vangchhia in Mizoram on election duty for the Lok Sabha polls.
The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Lalrinpuia, personnel from the Second Battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion.
Lalrinpuia, a resident of Kawlkulh village in Khawzawl district was statiobed at Vangchhia Primary School for election duties.
The unfortunate incident occurred at 5 am when his fellow polling officers tried to wake him only to discover him deceased on his bed.
The polling officer’s sudden death shocked the election officials and the local community. According to the initial investigation, there have been no reports of any health issues or concerns for Lalrinpuia.
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances of Lalrinpuia’s untimely death and have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.
Meanwhile, the voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections started in Mizoram on Friday morning.
The Election Commission of India in collaboration with state election officials has ensured full coverage across Mizoram. Election officials have been diligently deployed to the assigned areas, with special focus on the 168 polling stations in remote areas.
Notably, the Mizoram electoral data captures various demographics, including 4,963 religious voters, 4741 persons aged 85 years and above, 3396 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters, and youth voters aged from 18-19 36,370 The State has 751 rural and 525 urban polling places. Each handles an average of 671 voters, making it accessible and convenient.
The securities are paramount with 3,553 state police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and special units keeping a strict vigilance on the election process. Tougher measures against bad practices have already led to larger seizures of illegal goods and firearms.
A total of 6 candidates that represents the major political parties are contesting the Mizoram (ST) assembly constituency. This election is also a milestone in the MPC party's share of female candidates, increasing the diversity in electoral discourse.
