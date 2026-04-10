Assam: Voting ends peacefully in Biswanath district

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: People enthusiastically came forward to exercise their democratic rights at every polling station in the Biswanath district on Thursday. Young and old alike celebrated the festival of democracy with enthusiasm, exercising their right to vote at polling stations under Biswanath, Behali, and Gohpur LACs. The estimated voter turnout in the Biswanath district for the 2026 Assembly election was as follows: Biswanath LAC = 84.33%, Behali (SC) LAC = 84.7%, and Gohpur LAC = 83.75% till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, BJP candidate for the Biswanath Assembly constituency, Pallab Lochan Das, cast his vote with his wife at polling station number 3 at Pabhoi Primary School in Biswanath. Similarly, Congress candidate from Biswanath Assembly constituency Jayanta Bora cast his vote at polling station number 231 at Kharashimalu Adarsha Higher Secondary School in Biswanath.

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