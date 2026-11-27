OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A specialised 'Walkie-Talkie Training Programme' was organised on Wednesday at the Range Forest Office in Haflong, Dima Hasao. Spearheaded by Jononjoy Haflongbar, Range Forest Officer, Haflong Range, in collaboration with Licensed Amateur Radio Operators of Haflong, Dima Hasao, the workshop aimed to equip forest personnel with essential technical knowledge and practical skills for reliable wireless communication.

The session commenced with enthusiastic participation from forest staff and field officials. Serving as the primary guest speakers and resource persons for the event were licensed ham radio operators Ajoy Warisa (Call Sign: VU3OAH) and Anup Kumar Biswas (Call Sign: VU3GWI).