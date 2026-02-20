Assam: Wall magazines revive creative culture at PDUAM Dalgaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In an era dominated by digitization and fast-paced lifestyles-where traditional annual college magazines have become increasingly rare-the innovative use of wall magazines has emerged as a highly effective platform for creative expression, collaboration, and community building among students.

At Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Dalgaon, in Darrang district, this initiative has flourished remarkably. Visitors to the institution, situated in a remote corner of an Aspirational District, are welcomed by meticulously crafted and visually striking wall magazines displayed at the entrances of all fourteen departments.

The third edition featured an impressive and artistically presented range of topics, including heritage; "From Writing to Pixel"; green economy; education for all; mathematical beauty and Assam; contemporary politics; Bharatiya Rasayana Shastram; racism; "Digital Waste: Integrating IKS & AI for Sustainability"; Chandrayaan-3; Bibhajanar Tej Loga Kahini; Amar Sikoni (Blood-Stained Story of the Division, Our Lesson); and fertility.

The wall magazines were ceremonially unveiled by Dr. Lakhi Prasad Hazarika, Principal of PDUAM Dalgaon, and senior journalist Mayukh Goswami during the "Exhibition and Competition" event organized as part of the college week celebrations, which concluded on Tuesday.

