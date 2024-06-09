Assam: WARIORS NGO Holds Awareness Programme on Japanese Encephalitis and Seasonal Illnesses in Borbhagiya, Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: An awareness programme on Japanese Encephalitis and other seasonal illnesses convened by WARIORS (Women Awareness and Rural Invigorate Organization-cum-Radiant Society), an NGO was held at Borbhagiya MVS under Naduar Block Elementary Education Office here on Saturday. The awareness programme was held with Chandra Kanta Nath, headmaster of the school in the chair. Dr Arindam Hazarika graced the occasion as a resource person who had highlighted various causes of JE and how to prevent it from spreading. Besides these, Dr Hazarika briefly presented a specific lecture on seasonal illness such as fever, conjunctivitis of eyes, diarrhea, dehydration etc. and provided some tips relating to health care and health protection. Health worker Abdul Latif also addressed the awareness programme. Arjun Chetry, secretary of Sonitpur district chapter of WARIORS briefly stated about the NGO and its activities. The programme was attended by office bearers, portfolio holders of Sonitpur district committee of WARIORS and Jamugurihat branch as well.

