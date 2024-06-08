Assam: ABSU calls for reviving Green Earth to overcome global warming and climate change on occasion of World Environment Day

KOKRAJHAR: Congratulating and conveying their gratitude to conservationists and nature lovers on the occasion of World Environment Day, the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) insisted that the time has come to join hands for the revival of Green Earth to overcome global warming and climate change.

ABSU president Dipen Boro and general secretary Khanindra Basumatary in a message noted that many individuals, conservationists, activists, students, organizations and NGOs planted saplings on the occasion of World Environment Day in different parts of the world, which is the only way to defeat global warming and climate change. They said the ABSU has vowed to work towards this year’s theme of ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’ which are becoming a matter of concern. They further said the urgency for revival of green cover and protection of nature is a wake-up call for all to come forward and join hands.

The Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) also observed World Environment Day at Sanjari Nwgwr, Simen Chapori in Dhemaji district. As part of the programme, the CEM of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary started the plantation of saplings at CB Bodo High School and TB Bodo ME School campuses. The Deputy Chairman of BKWAC Srijwn Basumatary, EM Binud Basumatary and leaders of various social organizations of the locality took part in the programme.

Also Read: Assam: Late Bhubaneshwari Devi Honored with Book Titled ‘Smriti Matho Robo Sanchay’ Release Ceremony in Nagaon

Also Watch: