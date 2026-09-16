Assam: Water-filled crater on NH at Digboi poses accident risk

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A huge water-filled crater in the middle of the National Highway along the Digboi-Margherita road, in front of Digboi Club, has emerged as a serious accident hazard, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

Concealed by stagnant rainwater, the depth of the crater is difficult to gauge, forcing motorists to negotiate the damaged stretch amid moving traffic. Any sudden attempt to avoid it could lead to loss of control and serious accidents.

The stretch is among several damaged portions awaiting repair, despite the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) reportedly entrusting repair work to Richa Infrastructure Limited nearly a month ago. Several damaged stretches in and around Digboi continue to pose concerns. Residents have urged NHIDCL to treat the crater as an emergency road-safety issue and repair it without delay.

A competent NHIDCL official said the matter would be taken up on priority. The official said repair work on the Digboi-Bogapani stretch had recently been completed and work on the damaged Digboi-Golai stretch would be accelerated with immediate effect.

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