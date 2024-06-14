Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika inspects erosion-affects areas in Dibrugarh 

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday inspected the severe erosion sites from Maijan to Aithan and mentioned that erosion prevention work is going on in Dibrugarh through a project worth Rs 329 crore.

Severe erosion persists despite continuous efforts to safeguard the city of Dibrugarh with this massive Rs 329 crore project. The areas experiencing intense erosion include Mohanaghat, the protective embankment near the city, Koila Ghat, Panch Ali, Malipatty, Kachari Ghat, Aithan, Tinkunia, Maijan and Matikata.

Successive projects by the Water Resources Department have failed to provide a permanent solution to the city’s erosion problem.

Recently, a team of experts from IIT Guwahati conducted an observation, and based on their report, the Water Resources Department is making efforts to combat erosion through the Rs 329 crore scheme.

Although work is going on, the erosion problem in Dibrugarh city due to the Brahmaputra River remains severe. Hazarika, inspected the Brahmaputra River erosion prevention project, traveling approximately 15 kilometers by motorboat from Maijan Geo Point to Aithan.

He directly observed the severe erosion sites. With the Brahmaputra River is posing a threat near the Dibrugarh protective embankment, the minister, accompanied by MLAs Prashanta Phukan, Binod Hazarika, ATDC Chairman Rituparna Baruah and officials from the Water Resource Department, reassured the people of further erosion prevention measures. On the other hand for the second day, Dibrugarh has been grappling with waterlogging.

“Due to poor drainage system, most of the streets of Dibrugarh remain waterlogged. Unscientific drainage system has caused waterlogging in Dibrugarh town. The administration has failed to solve the waterlogging problem of the town,” said a senior citizen of Dibrugarh.

Also Read: Assam: Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika Addresses Boko River Erosion Crisis and Flood Relief Efforts

Also Watch: