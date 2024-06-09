Assam: Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika Addresses Boko River Erosion Crisis and Flood Relief Efforts

Boko: Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika took stock of the current situation of Boko river erosion on Friday evening. It is worth mentioning that due to cyclone Remal in Assam a few days back, the Boko river water entered in the paddy fields and villages in Bakarapara area and affected many villages under Boko Revenue Circle office. After that villagers of the Bakarapara village took the decision to make an embankment on the portion of the Boko river.

However, as soon as he learned about the crisis while touring other places for embankments, flood-affected districts in Dhudhnai and Krishnai area under Goalpara district, Assam Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika made an unexpected trip to the area. While returning to Guwahati, he visited the Bakarapara area and also discussed the matter with the villagers. On X, Minister Pijush Hazarika said, “Took stock of the flood situation at Belpara in Boko. Since there are no embankments in that area, I directed the WRD engineers to repair the breach using tubes. Also to prevent floods, engineers were instructed to carry out the preliminary works for construction of a 3km embankment in the area.”

Minister Hazarika was accompanied by Assam Youth Commission Member Ratul Sharma, BJP Youth Leader Himanshu Shekhar Vaishya, District Administration Officers, Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department and other engineers.

Bhaben Rabha from Bakarapara village said that the department has started working to stop the river water entering the paddy field from Saturday soon after the Minister’s visits. He emphasized that this is very important for Bakarapara and other nearby villages, because the people of the area are mainly depended on cultivation. The villagers’ vegetable gardens, paddy were totally destroyed due to the flooding.

The Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visited many places in Goalpara district along with the department’s officials and the Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha.

