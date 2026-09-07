Assam Water Resources Minister Sushanta Borgohain inspects breached embankments in flood-hit Gohpur

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The minister of the Water Resources and Judicial Departments of the Government of Assam, Sushanta Borgohain, visited the flood-affected areas of the Gohpur legislative assembly constituency in Biswanath district on Saturday to assess the flood situation and inspected the damaged embankments. The minister also inspected the embankment damaged by the Brahmapujan River.

It is worth noting that persistent torrential rainfall over the past few days caused rising waters in the Brahmapujan, Chatrang, Solengi, Ghagra, and Magani rivers to breach embankments at multiple locations, leading to widespread flooding across Gohpur. The minister visited flood-hit spots including Yogibari Brahmapujan, Chatrang, and Solengi Na-Bil under the Tetonbari Gram Panchayat, reviewed the required measures, and instructed the concerned officials to execute all necessary works immediately.

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