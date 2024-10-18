Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal celebrates Kati Bihu in Dibrugarh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal celebrated Kati Bihu along with the people at the Nakhat Lengeri field here on Thursday. The Kati Bihu celebration here was organised by Dihingchang Cooperative Society along with farming community of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Our beloved Bihu and its heritage illuminates a ray of hope via ‘Akashbanti’ to rejuvenate every member of the Asomiya society. The holy basil has always been blessing humanity from ills and wrongs. Let our tradition of Kati Bihu bless us and may the mother nature protects our fields from any invasion of insects and insects. I wish everyone on the pious occasion of Kati Bihu.” Sonowal was accompanied by Minister Bimal Borah, MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Binod Hazarika, Taranga Gogoi, Terash Gowalla, among other prominent members of the society.

Also Read: ‘Farmers seeking registration need not pay money to any official’: Assistant Director of Agriculture, Tinsukia, Rajit Dutta

Also Watch: