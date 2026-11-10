Assam Welcomes Creative Minds and Tradition for the 6th Folk Tea Festival This November

Biswanath Chariali: The scenic tea-growing hub of Pabhoi is bracing for an influx of cultural enthusiasts, music lovers, and industry innovators as the 6th edition of the FolkTea Festival officially locks in its dates for November 28 and 29, 2026.

Hosted at the sprawling, historic Hatipoti Tea Estate, this year’s itinerary promises a bold fusion of indigenous tea heritage, multi-ethnic folk arts, and a burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Organizers have curated a dynamic, multi-tiered two-day lineup designed to captivate a diverse audience. Day one kicks off with the highly anticipated Founders’ Club Retreat, a premium networking track aimed at bolstering regional startups and community ventures.

The atmosphere shifts into an ethereal evening celebration featuring a mass sky lantern release, a presentation on the milestone Digitizing Assam project, and a soulful performance by the Hirak Jyoti Sharma Folk Ensemble. The night wraps up with a theatrical production directed by Nayan Prasad and a concert by famed vocalist Maitreyee Patar.

Day two leans heavily into high-energy spectacle and community heritage, commencing with a cross-border Fun Car Rally tracking toward the scenic Arunachal Pradesh border.

Back at the estate, spectators can cheer on athletes during the Indigenous Tea-Tribe Games, an initiative specifically designed to preserve and celebrate the area’s distinct regional pastimes. The festival concludes with a headline performance by Tanmoy Saikia.

"Our goal has always been to build a bridge between our profound agricultural roots and the future of Assam's creative economy," says a spokesperson from the organizing committee. "By pairing deep-rooted tea-tribe traditions with contemporary tech showcases and independent music, we are fostering a sustainable ecosystem that honors our history while empowering local visionaries."

As international and domestic travelers look toward Assam’s winter tourism calendar, the FolkTea Festival cements its reputation as a crucial cultural checkpoint.

With premium camping options, gourmet ethnic tea-tasting labs, and curated tribal gastronomy pavilions open for booking, the estate is set to turn Biswanath Chariali into the cultural epicenter of Northeast India this November.