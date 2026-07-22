Assam: Western Dhodang embankment breached, standing crops damaged

Dhansiri River in spate

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Dhansiri River at Numaligarh continues to flow 1.23 metres above the danger level. Continuous heavy rainfall has caused the river to swell dramatically. The powerful floodwaters have breached a section of the agricultural embankment at West Dhodang, leaving farmers in distress. Floodwaters have already begun entering villages situated along the riverbanks.

Around 20 villages on both sides of the Dhansiri River have been affected, including Dhodang, Parghat, Baurigaon, Karanihola, Tarun Nagar, Numaligarh Pathar, Barpak, Nagabali, Boraikhowa, Kurayanipathar, Basapathar, Dhodang Pathar, and Sonari Gaon.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall has also led to widespread waterlogging, submerging roads across the area. Fish from household ponds have been washed away by the floodwaters.

Residents pointed out that the damaged section of the agricultural embankment at West Dhodang, which was breached during last year’s floods, was never fully repaired. As a result, the area has once again been severely affected by flooding. At the time of filing this report, the Dhansiri River at Numaligarh was still flowing above the danger level, and there were fears that floodwaters could enter more villages by night.

A total of 83 families from Pathar Gaon, Baurigaon, Parghat, and Bagicha Gaon have taken shelter at the Numaligarh Higher Secondary School Flood Relief Camp.

The district administration distributed food supplies today to 182 inmates at the relief camp. Last night, the health of one camp inmate deteriorated, and the person was admitted to Bokakhat Civil Hospital for treatment.

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