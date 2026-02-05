Assam: WHO praises holistic healthcare at Lalmati SC-AAM

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A World Health Organization (WHO) team visited Lalmati SC–AAM on February 2, 2026, to assess the quality of healthcare services. The team included Dr Grace Achungura, Team Lead, WHO Country Office, Dr Dilip Singh Mairembam, National Professional Officer, and Dr BK Shome, Health Systems Officer, Assam.

The WHO team expressed high satisfaction with the centre’s performance, appreciating its patient-centred approach, cleanliness, effective patient tracking, proper documentation, and comprehensive primary healthcare services. They also conducted home visits to review community-level service delivery and lauded the dedication and commitment of the health workers, terming the efforts commendable.

Special appreciation was extended to CHO Muktadir Hussain for his knowledge, dedication, and performance, along with recognition of the collective efforts of the entire healthcare team. The centre was praised for effective implementation of all 12 service packages, including elderly care, palliative care, and non-communicable disease management. It was described as one of the best and among the first recognized facilities in India, earning global appreciation for its holistic healthcare model.

After the visit, the WHO delegation met Co-District Commissioner Shanta Karki Chhetri, ACS, and other administrative officers, and shared positive feedback on the exemplary and community-oriented health services being delivered at Lalmati SC–AAM.

