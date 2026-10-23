Assam: Widowed mother of six allegedly murdered in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A gruesome murder has sent shockwaves through Assam’s Morigaon district after a widowed mother of six was allegedly killed and her body reportedly concealed inside her house for nearly two days before the crime came to light.

The incident took place at Baghautha village under Bhuragaon in Morigaon district. The victim has been identified as Minu Boro, a widow and mother of six children.

According to preliminary information, Minu Boro was allegedly murdered by three brothers, who are suspected of jointly planning and carrying out the crime.

The woman’s body was reportedly kept hidden inside her residence for nearly 48 hours before the incident was discovered and reported to the police.

Police have detained the three accused, including the prime suspect, Bulbul Boro, for questioning.