Assam: Wild Elephant Cub Trapped in Dudhnoi Residential Area

Goalpara: A wild elephant calf, approximately 15 days old, has been trapped in Garopara, a residential area near the Barjhar forest region. This incident has raised significant concerns about wildlife safety and the necessity for effective measures to protect both local residents and animals.

The Goalpara district has seen a large herd of elephants roaming freely for an extended period, and the Barjhar forest area is home to various wildlife, including jackals. It is believed that the trapped calf became separated from its herd.

The forest department has responded promptly to the situation, assuring the public that they will take measures to rescue the calf and reunite it with its family. Witnesses have observed the calf searching for its mother, underscoring its distress and need for immediate assistance.