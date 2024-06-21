Assam: Wild Elephant dies of Mysteriously Circumstances in Pengeri.

Tinsukia: Conflicts between humans and elephants continue across different parts of the state as a wild elephant coming out from the forest areas was found dead in a human inhibited area. The news of the unnatural death of a wild elephant at Brahmajan in Pengeri tonight has created a stir in conscious circles. With shrinking forest cover, wild animals are forced to move out of forests to forests in search of food. The unusual death of wild elephants, especially those coming out of the forest areas, often makes headlines. Forest officials said the cause of the elephant's death could be ascertained only after a post-mortem report.



Earlier, a team of forest personnel had discovered the bullet-riddled body of a Makhna elephant at Terang village near the Bijulee forest area on the border between Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts. The Makhna elephant had earlier been sighted on June 6 and June 7 in ill health and forest officials at Golaghat had been duly informed. A forest department team led by Golaghat forest divisional officer Sushil Thakuria then reached the elephant and it was treated by doctors at the rehabilitation centre of Kaziranga National Park. Thereafter, the elephant entered an inhabited area and had to be chased away to a safe spot in Bijulee forest.

However, on June 9, a team of foresters and doctors led by Golaghat forest officer Rajiv Kakati found the elephant inside the forest but it was already dead. Post-mortem tests have now revealed gunshot wounds on the elephant’s body. A case has been registered at Bagijan police station, and a forest department investigation into the entire incident is underway in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts. It is believed the elephant had come from the Karbi Anglong side before it fell prey to armed miscreants near the forest along the border.