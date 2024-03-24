Assam: Wild elephant dies at Sonaikuchi reserve forest in Jagiroad

JAGIROAD: A pregnant wild elephant died at Sonaikuchi reserve forest in Jagiroad on Saturday in the district of Morigaon. The elephant slipped and fell while coming down from the forest in search of food and accidentally came into contact with the solar-powered fencing installed by the forest department to prevent human-elephant conflict. It is alleged that there is a lack of food in the forest and the negligence of the forest department has caused such incident. The officials of the forest department allegedly visited the spot and recovered the body. The nature lovers expressed deep concern over such tragic death of the elephant.

Also Read: Training on enhancing productivity and profit in farm production organized in Dibrugarh district

Also Watch: