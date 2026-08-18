Assam: Wild Elephant ‘Durga’ Dies at Daigrong Tea Estate near Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A wild elephant died at Daigrong Tea Estate under the jurisdiction of the Bakial Forest Range Office near Numaligarh today. The elephant had been undergoing treatment, but local residents alleged that it died due to inadequate medical care. The death has once again raised concerns over the recurring deaths of wild elephants in the outskirts of Numaligarh.

The sick female elephant, named "Durga", had been taking shelter in the tea garden for several days. Despite receiving treatment, the elephant eventually succumbed to its illness today.

Local residents alleged that the Forest Department failed to take prompt and adequate measures to save the elephant. Some residents also accused the government and the Forest Department of failing to ensure proper protection of wildlife, resulting in yet another tragic death of a wild elephant.

Local residents had also been providing food to the elephant in an effort to help it recover. Although incidents involving wild elephants have reportedly been increasing in the greater Numaligarh area, residents have not developed a hostile attitude towards the animals. Locals expressed deep sorrow over the death of the elephant.

The Forest Department conducted a post-mortem examination and subsequently made arrangements to bury the elephant within the tea garden.

Also Read: Assam: Wild elephant menace on Numaligarh roads