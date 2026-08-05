Assam: Wild elephant menace on Numaligarh roads

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: People travelling in and around Numaligarh may encounter wild elephants at any time. The animals are frequently seen not only along the national highway but also on other connecting roads. They have reportedly begun charging at vehicles, posing a serious threat to motorists and disrupting traffic.

In the Deopahar foothill area of Numaligarh, wild elephants regularly roam along National Highway 39 in the evenings, making travel extremely risky. The road connecting the Numaligarh Refinery to the Prime Minister’s Neem Ali Road has become particularly dangerous due to the frequent movement of elephant herds. Traffic often comes to a standstill whenever the elephants appear.

On Monday, a female wild elephant rammed a trailer truck on this road and thrust her trunk into the truck’s cabin. The elephant was accompanied by two young calves. Locals at the scene raised a loud commotion in an effort to drive the elephants away. Eventually, the female elephant and her calves moved towards the nearby Letekujan tea estate. On the same road, the elephant also attacked a tractor. The driver narrowly escaped by fleeing from the vehicle.

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