Assam: Wild Elephant Found Dead In Nagaon, Poisoning Suspected

NAGAON: In a tragic incident, a wild elephant was found dead in the Kochuwa Pahar Toli region of Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday morning.
Local residents initially spotted the carcass lying motionless in a paddy field early in the morning and the forest department were immediately informed about the fatal discovery.
Swift action ensued as a team from the Kampur Forest Division reached the site to assess the circumstances surrounding the animal’s death.
Initial observations suggests towards a possible poisoning as the reason behind the tusker's death. The forest officials have suspected that the elephant might have succumbed to poisoning after consuming chemical substances typically used as pesticides or fertilizers in the paddy fields.
However, conflicting versions have surfaced which have pointed towards a potential infighting among elephants as the cause of death, as stated by Forest Range Officer Nepal Mandal.
A detailed probe has been initiated to find out the exact reason behind the elephant's demise, with samples likely to be sent for testing to confirm the presence of toxic agents.
