Nalbari: Increasing man-elephant conflict in Nalbari and nearby districts have turned severe. A wild elephant on Tuesday killed Dhaniram Narzary (38) and injured Sunil Basumatary (65) in Tamulpur. The elephant attack took place at night. Dhaniram Narzary died on the spot and Sunil Basumatary is in ICU in critical condition.Milanjyoti

Also Read: Assam: Sootea police convened an awareness programme on road safety

Also Watch: