Assam: Sootea police convened an awareness programme on road safety

JAMUGURIHAT: An awareness programme convened by Sootea police on road safety was held at Chatia HSS. A team of Sootea police headed by Shyamal Jyoti Saikia officer in-charge of Sootea Police Station addressed the morning assembly and presented a demonstration on road safety. He briefly told about all the signs and symbols relating to road safety. Frequent road accidents have become a matter of great concern in the state and many have lost their lives. The timely initiative undertaken by Sootea police has been praised by the conscious people. The programme was attended by teachers, students of Chatia HSS.

Also Read: Nature camp organized by Dhemaji branch of Assam Science Society at Poba Rainforest concludes with success

Also Watch: