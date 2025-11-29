Assam: Wild elephant terror in Baksa; schools shut, property damaged

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Two wild elephants have created panic in the Anandabazar area of Salbari, causing extensive damage to property and livestock. The elephants, believed to have strayed out of the Manas National Park, have been roaming in the village since early Friday morning, triggering fear among residents.

According to local sources, the animals destroyed several houses and cowsheds, resulting in the death of livestock belonging to Santosh Kalita. Many families have also reported damage to their homes due to the elephants’ rampage.

Forest officials have been using public miking to alert villagers and advise them to remain indoors for safety. Despite continuous efforts by the Forest Department to drive the elephants back towards Manas, the attempt has not been successful so far. The elephants are still positioned near several residential and school areas.

Due to their presence near educational institutions, Bholanath High School in Hatkhola’s Gar Ali and several other local schools were forced to cancel examinations scheduled for the day. Students and parents have expressed concern over the ongoing threat.

Meanwhile, the weekly market has been severely affected, with locals facing difficulties as the area remains unsafe. Officials from the Manas Tiger Project, the Salbari sub-divisional police, and a large team of forest and police personnel have reached the site and are monitoring the situation closely.

