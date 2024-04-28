Assam: Wild elephant tramples 4 to death in Sonitpur district

Sonitpur: Four people, including two forest officials, were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Sonitpur district on Saturday, an official said. According to the District Forest Officer (DFO), Pirai Sudhan, four people, including two forest officials, were killed in a wild elephant attack at Dhiraimajuli in the Barsala constituency of Sonitpur district.

The first person who was killed by the wild elephant had come out of his house late at night to attend nature’s call, while another person was killed in his attempt to chase the animal.

The wild elephant, which had strayed into Dhirai Majuli village from the nearby Dhekiajuli forest, then trampled two forest officials to death when the personnel were patrolling the area.

Two forest officials were posted under the Amribari range. The wild animal also created panic by attacking the cattle in the area, DFO Sudhan said.

MLA from Barsala Assembly constituency Ganesh Kumar Limbu reached the spot, along with Sonitpur forest officials, including the DFO, to control the situation. Efforts are underway to push back the elephant into the forest, said the official. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

