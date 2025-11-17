Assam: Wild elephants create havoc in Borbhagiya

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Residents of Borbhagiya under the Borsola area in Dhekiajuli are spending sleepless nights in fear as wild elephants continue to stray out of Orang National Park in search of food, causing widespread destruction to crops and property.

According to locals, groups of wild elephants have been entering the village almost every night, freely roaming through paddy fields and residential areas. With the harvesting season underway, farmers are facing heavy losses as the elephants eat and trample ripe paddy crops, leaving fields flattened and hopes shattered.

In addition to damaging paddy fields, the elephants have also destroyed several betel nut gardens, creating further hardship for the villagers who depend on agriculture for their livelihood. Villagers allege that despite repeatedly informing the Forest Department and authorities of Orang National Park, no effective action has been taken to drive the elephants away or to protect the affected areas. They claim that not a single forest official has visited the village so far, even though the situation has become increasingly alarming.

“The elephants come every evening and roam through different parts of the village. We are living in constant fear. A serious accident could happen at any moment,” said a distressed resident.

The villagers have urged the Forest Department and the Orang National Park authorities to take immediate and appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the villagers and prevent further damage.

