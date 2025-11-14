Wild Elephant Creates Ruckus in Bijni's Bishnupur, Villagers in Distress

Bijni: A sense of fear swept through No. 2 Siikajhora village in Bishnupur, after residents spotted a wild elephant wandering inside the dense forest near their homes. What villagers first mistook as noises from the forest soon turned into a moment of shock when a few farmers, on their way to the fields at daybreak, came face to face with the animal.

The elephant, believed to have strayed out of Manas National Park in search of food, had reportedly entered the area two days ago. However, the thick foliage made it difficult for anyone to notice its presence earlier. Only when it moved closer to the fields did villagers realise that a lone elephant had been sheltering in the patch of forest.

Panic spread quickly across the village as word of the sighting travelled from one house to another. Families warned their children to stay indoors, and many farmers avoided the fields altogether. Some residents climbed to higher ground to observe the elephant from a safe distance.