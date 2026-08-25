Assam: Wild elephants destroy school, 9 houses in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Sunday night, a herd of wild elephants went on a rampage in Murphuloni Leteku Basti of Morangi, destroying as many as nine houses in a single night. The elephants also attacked the Leteku Basti Primary School, causing extensive damage to the school building. The nine affected families narrowly escaped with their lives after being caught off guard by the sudden elephant attack. As the herd targeted their homes during the night, the families were left in a state of panic and devastation.

According to locals, wild elephant disturbances have continued for a long time in several areas of Morangi Mouza.

In view of this situation, residents have demanded that the Forest Department implement more effective and scientifically planned measures to reduce human-elephant conflict.

Demands have also been raised for immediate compensation to the affected families and for the prompt repair of the damaged school so that a normal learning environment can be restored for the students.

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