Assam: Wild Tiger Triggers Panic in Batadroba, 2 Injured

Nagaon: A wild tiger has triggered massive panic in the Batadroba region of Nagaon. Two people were also injured in the encounter with the wild animal.

Amidst the dire situation in the region because of the floods, the residents of Batadroba now face another adversity as a wild tiger is on a rampage in the locality. Two locals were injured by the animal and is now under medical care at a private medical facility in Nagaon. The conditions of both the victims, identified as Abdul Aziz aged 55 years of Jengni village and Aktar Ali aged 26 years of Dakshin Kaladuba village, were mentioned to be critical. The incident took place in the Jengni village which comes under the Juria police station.

The victims were reportedly attacked when they were on their way to their homes from their fields located near the primary school in the centre of the Jengni village. The incident took place at arround 7 PM.

It has been speculated by the locals that the wild animal had come out of the Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary which is located near the place where the encounter took place. They also suspect that there could be more than one tiger on the prowl in the locality, and are under extreme panic because of this reason.

