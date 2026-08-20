Assam: Wildlife conservation meet in Raikona highlights need for human-elephant coexistence

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A wildlife and wild elephant conservation meeting was organised by Nature's Beacon at Raikona Agia, around 12 km from Goalpara town, on Tuesday, bringing together officials, conservationists, local representatives, and villagers to discuss ways to reduce human-elephant conflict and promote peaceful coexistence. The meeting was attended by Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung, District Forest Officer Tejas Mariswami, West Goalpara Co-District Commissioner Rituttom Bora, political leader Suchitra Nath, and director of Nature's Beacon and noted environmentalist Soumyadeep Dutta.

The programme focused on wildlife conservation, protection of elephant habitats, creating awareness among local communities, and adopting measures to ensure harmonious coexistence between humans and wild elephants.

Addressing the gathering, DC Timung highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Assam Government, particularly the Forest Department, to minimise human-elephant conflict. He explained the Gajamitra scheme and informed farmers that compensation is available for paddy crops damaged by wild elephants.

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