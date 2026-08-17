BPF Youth Forum Launches Elephant Conservation Drive to Ease Human-Wildlife Conflict in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a noteworthy initiative aimed at mitigating the growing human-elephant conflict along the Assam-Bhutan border, the Bhergaon Block BPF Youth Forum on Friday provided food to wild elephants and planted fruit-bearing saplings inside the Nonoi Forest Range.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of increasing elephant incursions into human settlements in the border areas of Udalguri district. Wild elephants, driven from forest habitats in search of food, have reportedly damaged several houses and properties in recent times.

Members of the Bhergaon Block BPF Youth Forum entered the Nonoi Range and provided food for the wild elephants. They also planted saplings of jackfruit, mango, banana and other fruit-bearing species that could provide a natural food source for elephants and other wildlife in the future. The programme was conducted with the cooperation of Nonoi Range Forest Officer Munindra Barman.

Among those present were Sangat Sahariya, Udalguri district BPF Youth Forum leader; Mahendra Basumatary, organisational secretary of the BPF; Romaya Sabar of the Adivasi Cell; and Bhergaon Block BPF Youth Forum members Sanjay Rabha, Pradip Hiyal, Dauharo Boro, Lumsar Basumatary and Rinku Kujur. The organisers said that creating adequate natural food sources within forest habitats could help reduce the movement of elephants towards human settlements. The initiative was appreciated by local residents and others concerned with wildlife conservation.

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