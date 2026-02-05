Assam: Wildlife Lovers Rejoice ‘Zero Rhino Poaching’ in Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The news that there was zero rhino poaching in Kaziranga National Park for the past two years has delighted wildlife lovers. There was a time when Kaziranga, the world's largest habitat of the one-horned rhinoceros, witnessed frequent killings of rhinos by poachers, causing sleepless nights for forest protection forces and deep concern among conservationists. Despite various efforts by the government to protect the rhinos of Assam's pride, Kaziranga National Park, those attempts had often failed.

There were instances when poachers killed rhinos every two or three days, sometimes even killing two on the same day, cutting off their horns and escaping without any resistance. During that period, the security personnel of Kaziranga National Park appeared almost helpless before the poachers. By crossing the Karbi Anglong hills in the south and the Brahmaputra river in the north, poachers freely entered the national park and carried out rhino killings. Many rhinos were shot dead and their horns removed, while some were wounded and, in extremely brutal incidents, had their horns cut off while still alive.

To stop the continuous killing of rhinos, nature lovers from the state, country, and even across the world were compelled to raise their voices. Environmentalists and various organizations across Assam staged protests. The issue of rhino poaching in Kaziranga became a major topic of political discussion, with political parties making it a key issue during elections.

Thus, a 'zero rhino poaching' report from Kaziranga National Park, habitat of over two thousand rhinos, is an important and encouraging development. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma recently shared this information on social media, stating that 730 days have passed since the last rhino poaching incident in Kaziranga.

The Chief Minister further stated that Kaziranga was a shining symbol of Assam's pride, and that the government had taken all necessary steps to ensure a safe and positive environment for the protection of this asset that represents the identity of the state.

Meanwhile, tourists from India and abroad visiting Kaziranga National Park expressed happiness upon learning that there had been 'zero rhino poaching' for two years in the world's largest one-horned rhino habitat.

