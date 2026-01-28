Assam marks two years without rhino poaching in Kaziranga: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted a major conservation milestone, stating that Kaziranga National Park had completed 730 days without a single incident of rhino poaching. Sharing the update on social media, the Chief Minister said the achievement demonstrated that strong intent and sustained effort could deliver tangible results in wildlife protection. He said Kaziranga continued to serve as a secure and flourishing habitat for the one-horned rhinoceros, which remained a symbol of pride for the state. Sarma noted that the government had put in place comprehensive measures to safeguard the animals and ensure their long-term survival, adding that the positive outcome reflected the effectiveness of these initiatives.

