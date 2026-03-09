Assam Wildlife Operation: Pangolin Saved, Smugglers Apprehended

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A pangolin was rescued and two persons were arrested during a joint operation conducted by the Abhayapuri forest division and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) in Bongaigaon district.

According to official sources, the operation was carried out at Chaltapara under Abhayapuri, where forest officials recovered the pangolin and apprehended the two individuals involved in the alleged wildlife trafficking. The arrested persons have been identified as Osman Gani and Abu Sayeed.

Officials stated that the area had been facing allegations of illegal wildlife trade for a long time, with smugglers often targeting protected species like pangolins. The rescued pangolin and the two accused are currently in the custody of the Abhayapuri forest division. Further investigation into the wildlife smuggling case is underway.

