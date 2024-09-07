Assam: Wildlife Poacher Arrested in Gossaingaon

Gosaingaon: Authorities have been able to arrest one wanted wildlife criminal who has been associated with multiple crimes in the region for quite some time now. He has been associated with hunting multiple protected species in the region.

One person was arrested for the crime of killing wild animals in Raimona National Park (RNP) on Friday. The wildlife poacher, identified as Ashok Singh Basumatary, hails from Number 2 Nandipur village which falls under Gossaigaon Police Station.

Forest officials received information that Ashor Singh Basumatary had been hunting wild animals like elephants and deer for quite some time and were able to successfully apprehend him today. 10 kg of deer meat, along with a deer head, were recovered from his possession by the police authorities.

A case has been registered at the Central Range of Kachugaon, and Ashok Singh Basumatary was presented in a court.

Previously officials from the Pancharatna Zonal Forest Department Office with the help of local youths rescued an endangered wild pangolin from Pancharatna Khutabari village. They then brought it to Pancharatna Zonal Department Forest office. Later, the Pangolin was released into the dense forests of the Pancharatna Reserved Forest. According to the forest official, the weight of the pangolin is about three kilograms and the length is 1.5 meters long. Forest officials also emphasized that though the pangolin is now an endangered animal, it is commonly seen in the Pancharatna Reserved Forest. The forest department also thanked the youths of the Khutabari village for their care towards animals.

Pangolin scales are in high demand in parts of Asia, where they are used in traditional medicine and as a delicacy. Despite their medicinal properties, scientific reports indicate that the scales are ineffective in treating ailments.