Assam: Wildlife Week celebrated at Chaiduar College: A lively display of Camaraderie

Gohpur: The Department of Zoology at Chaiduar College celebrated the 70th National Wildlife Week with an inspiring program aimed at promoting wildlife conservation awareness and introducing freshmen to the department’s rich legacy. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Kishor Singh Rajput, principal of Chaiduar College, who praised the Zoology Department for its meticulous organization and commitment to the cause.

Anchored by Divyashree Baruah, a fifth-semester BSc student, the celebration captured the vibrant spirit of the college community. In his address, Dr. Mohini Mohan Borah, head of the Zoology Department, highlighted the essential role of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance. He encouraged students to seize opportunities presented by contemporary environmental challenges and to become active participants in conservation efforts.

The week-long celebration featured a variety of activities, including a cleanliness drive, tree planting, educational workshops, a webinar on conservation, and interactive sessions. Attendees also enjoyed wildlife video displays focusing on local species. Dr. Borah delivered a series of enlightening lectures on topics such as biotechnology’s role in wildlife conservation, international biodiversity initiatives, the protected area network, and the contributions of NGOs to conservation efforts. These presentations underscored the importance of safeguarding Assam’s unique flora and fauna.

Freshmen engaged in folk cultural performances and team-building exercises, fostering camaraderie and emphasizing the importance of collaboration in conservation initiatives. Assistant Professors Trishna Kalita and Sekhor Hazarika also addressed the attendees, encouraging students to pursue holistic development throughout their academic journey, as highlighted in a recent press release.

