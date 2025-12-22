Assam witnessing holistic transformation: Sarbananda Sonowal on Namrup IV stone-laying

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone of the Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Project of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited at Namrup in Dibrugarh on Sunday, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “This marks a historic and proud moment for Assam and the entire Northeast. Under the visionary and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this project will not only strengthen fertilizer security for the country but also empower farmers, generate large-scale employment, and reinforce India’s march towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Namrup IV is more than an industrial project—it reflects PM Modiji’s commitment to balanced regional development and to building strategic capacities close to the people who depend on them the most.”

Sarbananda Sonowal further added, “For me, this moment is deeply personal. In 2009, as a Member of Parliament, I had raised the crisis facing the Namrup fertilizer plant in the Lok Sabha and urged the need for a fourth unit to protect the interests of farmers and tea garden communities of the Northeast. Today, that long journey has come full circle because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s firm leadership and development-driven governance. From fertilizers and energy to connectivity, skills, MSMEs, and tea tribe welfare, Assam is witnessing a holistic transformation where development is being converted into real welfare, dignity, and long-term security for every section of society.”

Also Read: Sarbananda Sonowal spells out modernized Assam inland water transport facilities in RS