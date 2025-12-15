Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews preparations for PM Modi’s visit to Namrup

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday conducted a review of preparations at the Namrup venue ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on December 21 to lay the foundation stone for a transformative Rs 11,000-crore Ammonia-Urea fertilizer project.

The union minister inspected both the foundation stone ceremony site and the venue for the Prime Minister’s public rally, ensuring all arrangements are in place for the high-profile event expected to draw thousands of attendees from across the region.

Following his site inspection, Sonowal held a meeting with party workers and the public at the rally venue.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Sonowal expressed confidence in the project’s transformative potential. “This Rs 11,000-crore fertilizer complex will be a milestone for the North East’s agricultural development. We are ensuring that every aspect of the Prime Minister’s visit is meticulously planned to make this historic occasion truly memorable for the people of Assam,” the union minister stated.

The Prime Minister’s visit is part of a two-day programme in Assam. On December 20, he will inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati before proceeding to Namrup the following day for the foundation stone ceremony and public rally.

Officials have been working on multiple fronts to ensure the event’s success, with detailed plans encompassing security arrangements, infrastructural readiness, logistical support, and crowd management protocols. The venue is being prepared to accommodate the massive gathering expected for both the foundation ceremony and subsequent rally.

Also Read: Sarbananda Sonowal Calls for Spiritual Consciousness to Realise ‘Ram Rajya’