Assam Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped on False Promise of Marriage in Agra; Two Arrested

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident reported from the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, it was alleged that two men raped a teenage girl from Assam's Dhemaji district.

The police arrested the two suspects, Manoj Gaikwad, who hails from Pune, and his friend Kanha, in a complaint lodged by the victim.

Speaking to The Hindu, the woman said, 'My travel happened to take an unexpected turn when I met Manoj at Delhi railway station while waiting for a train delayed by several hours. Manoj approached me and offered to accompany me through the trip, eventually proposing marriage.' She accepted his offer and eventually boarded the train to Kerala with him.

According to her, Manoj allegedly asked her to get off the train at Agra Cantt railway station, suggesting they get married to each other then and there. Kanha, one of his friends, joined them after being called by Manoj in Agra.

The suspects then took her to Bhalra village in the Kiravali area, where they allegedly kidnapped and raped her. The suspects threatened the woman, according to her testimony, and kept her confined.

This changes when the men attempt to take her to the rented room in Kiravali. There, she found another woman and with her aid, she reached the Kiravali police station, where she filed a complaint.

Inspector Kewal Singh, in charge of Kiravali police station, confirmed that Manoj and Kanha were arrested after the complaint was filed.

According to Singh, the men had met about six months earlier in Delhi's Sadar market, where they resold electronics bought at discounted prices.

The victim has undergone a medical examination, and her formal statement will soon be recorded in court.

The main issue remains, therefore, as a serious case of exploitation and false promises used to deceive the vulnerable, especially in the case of travel.

Police continue investigating with the objective of the issue of justice to the victim.