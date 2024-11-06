Guwahati Traffic Police Issues Traffic Restrictions for Chhat Puja

Guwahati: In view of the Chhat Puja festival on 7 and 8 November 2024 the traffic branch of Guwahati Police has issued the following restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic w.e.f. 1.00 PM on 07.11.2024 till the departure of the devotees from the different puja locations on 08.1 1.2024.

No movement of commercial goods carrying vehicles or other heavy vehicles shall be allowed within Guwahati City from 12.00 Noon on 7 Nov until completion of the rituals on 8 Nov 2024. No vehicles, except the vehicles carrying the puja materials along with devotees, shall be allowed to ply on the stretch of MG Road between Machkhowa Point to Chief Justice Bungalow Point. Slow-moving vehicles like hand carts, rickshaws, pony carts shall not be allowed to ply from Machkhowa point to Hon’ble Chief Justice Bungalow Point on M.G. Road from 11.00 am of 07/11/2024 till the departure of devotees from Sukreswar Ghat on 08/11/2024 until completion of the rituals. This restriction will not be applicable for slow-moving vehicles used by the devotees for carrying puja materials.

All city buses coming from Khanapara side towards Bharalumukh side will take G.S Road- AT Road, and they will not take turn towards Panbazar through Panbazar ROB. No heavy vehicles, including inter-district buses and red coloured rural service buses operating under ASTC (except city buses and vehicles carrying devotees), coming from Jalukbari shall be allowed to enter in the City. All these vehicles will be diverted via NH-27 at Jalukbari. On the stretch of HB Road, from Sani Mandir to Panbazar Police Point, traffic shall be allowed to ply on both sides. No vehicle will be allowed to be parked inside Lachit Ghat.

All vehicles, including city buses, coming from Bharalumukh side towards the Panbazar/Chandmari side will be diverted at Machkhowa on the elevated corridor point towards HB Road (via TRP Road) or AT Road. Thereafter the vehicles going towards Chandmari/Latasil via HB Road shall take left turn at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point and move via FC Road. No buses will move towards RBI.

All vehicles, including city buses, coming from Chandmari side towards Panbazar/ Bharalumukh/ Jalukbari side shall be diverted at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point towards H.B Road and proceed to Bharalumukh side. All light vehicles coming from Uzanbazar/Latasil side towards Bharalumukh side shall be diverted at Planetarium Point towards Lamb Road, F.C. Road, Tayebulla point, GNB Road, District Library and take left turn at N.B. Hall (Session Court) Point.

The vehicles carrying devotees from Bharalumukh side shall be allowed to park their vehicles at Lakhi Goli, Chamber Road, MS Road, SRCB Road and the market side of MG Road. At Sonaram HS School Ghat all vehicles shall be parked inside the field.

AT Road from Bharalumukh to Panbazar Over Bridge south point will be kept clear of parked vehicles from 7.00 AM of 07.11.2024 until completion of the rituals on 08.11.2024. On MLN Road, ARB Road, SS Road, SRCB Road, HB Road, and TRP Road parking of vehicles shall not be allowed. No truck/heavy commercial vehicle shall be allowed to park at TRP Road, Lakhi Gali, Chamber Road, SRCB Road, Kedar Road, MS Road etc. from 7.00 AM of 07.11.2024 until completion of the rituals on 08.11.2024. Puja committees are requested that parking of vehicles should not be allowed near the puja locations. Parking places should be at a safe distance away from Puja locations and should be specified by displaying of boards etc. so that haphazard parking can be avoided.

Puja committees have been requested to engage an adequate number of volunteers. All devotees coming by vehicles/ cars have been requested to park their vehicles/cars systematically without causing hindrance to the other road users.