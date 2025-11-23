Assam: Woman dies as wall collapses in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: 48-year-old woman died on Saturday at AMCH in Dibrugarh after a wall of an under-construction five-storey building at Loharpatty collapsed on her when she was at her house on Thursday. The deceased woman has been identified as- Salma Begum. “A large portion of a wall of the under-construction building collapsed on the house of Salma Begum. She was in her kitchen preparing food when the debris fell on her. She was critically injured and immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. After battling for two days at the hospital, she breathed her last on Saturday,” said a resident. Local resident alleged that the building owner Yunis Khan illegally constructed the building without any permission from the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC). Despite the congested locality, construction reportedly continued without adhering to safety norms or adequate barricading, thereby posing threats to the adjoining households. Residents further claimed that continuous falling debris from the site had become a daily concern, and Thursday’s collapse was an accident. Following the incident, the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) and District administration sealed the under-construction building and issued immediate demolition orders, terming the structure a “death trap” built in gross violation of safety and planning regulations. However, allegations have surfaced that the builder proceeded with the work due to “understanding” and tacit support from a municipal engineer. Allegations have been levelled particularly against a DMC engineer who has previously faced corruption charges. Residents claim that despite the building’s severe violation of norms, the construction continued unchecked.

