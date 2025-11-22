Sivasagar: Biker dies, woman injured in tragic road accident near Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A bike rider was killed and a woman severely injured in a tragic road accident that took place at Bhatiapar near Rupahimukh on the outskirts of Gaurisagar under Joysagar police station in Sivasagar district on Thursday night. According to reports, one Bidyut Gogoi of Amguri Deodhai village coming towards Gaurisagar on his Pulsar bike bearing registration number AS04AF7039 collided head-on with a Swift DZire bearing registration number AS04K2946 coming from the opposite direction. In the accident, bike rider Bidyut Gogoi died on the spot. It is not clear whether the woman was riding pillion with the deceased bike rider or walking on the road.

