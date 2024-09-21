Assam Woman Emerges As Hero For Saving 18 Lives, Takes Over After Driver Suffers Heart Attack On Kedarnath Trip

GUWAHATI: A 55-year-old woman from Tezpur's Kolibari in Assam has displaced an act of bravery after saving the lives of 18 women during a pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath.

The group had embarked on a spiritual journey on September 12 but little did they know what was coming their way.

They were met with an unexpected crisis while navigating through the treacherous mountain roads. The driver of the traveler passenger vehicle which they had hired from Delhi tragically suffered a fatal heart attack midway through the trip, creating a life-threatening situation on the dangerous terrain.