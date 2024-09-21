Assam Woman Emerges As Hero For Saving 18 Lives, Takes Over After Driver Suffers Heart Attack On Kedarnath Trip

GUWAHATI: A 55-year-old woman from Tezpur's Kolibari in Assam has displaced an act of bravery after saving the lives of 18 women during a pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath.
The group had embarked on a spiritual journey on September 12 but little did they know what was coming their way.
They were met with an unexpected crisis while navigating through the treacherous mountain roads. The driver of the traveler passenger vehicle which they had hired from Delhi tragically suffered a fatal heart attack midway through the trip, creating a life-threatening situation on the dangerous terrain.
The passengers were shocked and started to panic in the face of imminent danger. Faced with an adverse situation, Minuma emerged as the saviour after she stood strong and took the initiative of steering the vehicle out of danger.
The cool and composed lady took control of the vehicle and skillfully maneuvered the vehicle to safety, ensuring that all 18 women on board escaped unharmed.
She has been hailed as a hero for her timely intervention that turned to be the life-saving act and her valor in the face of death has earned her a lot of praise.
The woman has been lauded for her quick thinking and fearlessness in the face of adversity. The incident has left an indelible mark, making Minuma a symbol of resilience and heroism.