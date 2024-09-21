Gauhati High Court Dismisses Appointment Of 935 Police Constables In Nagaland, Orders Fresh Recruitment

KOHIMA: The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court has ruled in favour of nullifying appointments of 935 police constables who were inducted into service between January 2018 and October 2019 without obligatory public advertisement.

The verdict delivered by Justice Devashis Baruah on Friday, instructs the Nagaland government to restart a fresh recruitment process, ensuring transparency and compliance with legal protocols.

The decision came in response to a writ petition filed in 2022 by a group of unemployed youth hailing from Kohima and Chümoukedima districts.

The petitioners alleged foul play in the recruitment process, saying that it was facilitated through backdoor means.