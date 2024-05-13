Assam: Woman found dead inside her residence; mystery abounds

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a sensational incident, a woman identified as Maiya Koruwa, who lived together with another woman at a house at Salna No. 1 Simonabasti under Samaguri PS, was found dead inside their house this morning. The other woman, identified as Babita Bhumiz, was rescued from the same house with grievous injuries, sources said.

This mysterious incident has drawn a sharp reaction among the locals, sources said, adding that on being informed, senior officials from Nagaon police as well as Samaguri PS rushed to the spot and investigated the incident in all aspects to ensure whether it was a murder case by some miscreants or a tragic catastrophe of a clash between the two female inmates last night. But the police are yet to ascertain the exact happenings with those two female inmates from last night until the time of filing this report, sources said, adding that during the preliminary investigation, some visible cut marks were noticed on their bodies.

According to some local people, both women lived together in the house for years. But when the front door of the house remained closed until late this morning, one neighbour entered the house and found Maiya Koruwa lying dead while the other inmate, Babita Bhumiz, was lying with severe wounds inside the house, some locals said.

Meanwhile, the police sent the body of the deceased woman to the hospital for an autopsy, while the injured woman was immediately admitted to a local hospital here, sources added.

